Five Barcelona players shortlisted for 2022 Golden Boy award

Pedri scooped the prize last year

By Gill Clark
Levante UD v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander Photo by David Aliaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Five Barcelona players have been shortlisted for the 2022 Golden Boy Award which is handed out to the most outstanding Under-21 player in Europe by Tuttosport.

Midfielders Pedri, Gavi, and Nico Gonzalez are on the 100-man list along with striker Ansu Fati and left-back Alejandro Baldé.

Barcelona have more players on the shortlist than any other team, although they are matched by Borussia Dortmund who also have five representatives in Karim Adeyemi, Jude Bellingham, Jayden Jezairo, Youssoufa Moukoko and Giovanni Reyna.

The last player to win the award was, of course, Pedri. The midfielder claimed top spot last year, blitzing the competition and winning by a record 199 points from Bellingham. Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala came in third.

