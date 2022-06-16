Five Barcelona players shortlisted for 2022 Golden Boy award

Five Barcelona players have been shortlisted for the 2022 Golden Boy Award which is handed out to the most outstanding Under-21 player in Europe by Tuttosport.

Midfielders Pedri, Gavi, and Nico Gonzalez are on the 100-man list along with striker Ansu Fati and left-back Alejandro Baldé.

Pedri, Ansu, Gavi, Nico & Balde are candidates for the Golden Boy award for 2022 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 15, 2022

Barcelona have more players on the shortlist than any other team, although they are matched by Borussia Dortmund who also have five representatives in Karim Adeyemi, Jude Bellingham, Jayden Jezairo, Youssoufa Moukoko and Giovanni Reyna.

The last player to win the award was, of course, Pedri. The midfielder claimed top spot last year, blitzing the competition and winning by a record 199 points from Bellingham. Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala came in third.