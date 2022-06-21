Barcelona confirm plans to play at Olympic Stadium in 2023-24 season

Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed on Tuesday the club’s plans for the team to play at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic during the 2023-24 season.

The Catalan giants will have to move out of their famous Camp Nou stadium as much-needed renovation work takes place on their home ground.

"Barça will have the privilege to play at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in the 2023-24 season during the recently approved Espai Barça work. Work begins on the 1st/2nd levels this summer & when major work is done on 3rd level/roof, we'll play here."



Work is due to start this summer but Barcelona will be able to play at home in 2022-23 before making the move. Laporta also confirmed the Olympic Stadium will get a quick facelift before the team arrive.

He explained, “We have committed to adapting the Olympic facilities to ensure comfort on match day, and we will modernize some spaces and services, such as the press box, the changing rooms and an internal parking area. But the facilities are very good, in very good condition.”

The Olympic Stadium has a capacity of 60,713 and was previously home to Barcelona’s local rivals Espanyol. It’s the fifth largest stadium in Spain and also hosted the 1992 Olympics.

"We're talking about an iconic stadium from the Barcelona Olympics, an international reference point of the City of Barcelona, & while here in the 2023/24 season, we'd like it to be the epicenter of Barça support, support shared with this great city."



Barcelona’s renovation work on the Camp Nou is expected to take around four years and will increase capacity from 99,000 to 110,000.

The changes will also see a retractable roof covered in solar panels installed and a 360-degree screen that will go around the entire interior of the stadium.