 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Barcelona confirm plans to play at Olympic Stadium in 2023-24 season

The team will move from the Camp Nou

By Gill Clark
/ new
Barcelona Agrees With Barça To Play At The Estadi Olimpic During Camp Nou Construction Works Photo By David Zorrakino/Europa Press via Getty Images

Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed on Tuesday the club’s plans for the team to play at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic during the 2023-24 season.

The Catalan giants will have to move out of their famous Camp Nou stadium as much-needed renovation work takes place on their home ground.

Work is due to start this summer but Barcelona will be able to play at home in 2022-23 before making the move. Laporta also confirmed the Olympic Stadium will get a quick facelift before the team arrive.

He explained, “We have committed to adapting the Olympic facilities to ensure comfort on match day, and we will modernize some spaces and services, such as the press box, the changing rooms and an internal parking area. But the facilities are very good, in very good condition.”

The Olympic Stadium has a capacity of 60,713 and was previously home to Barcelona’s local rivals Espanyol. It’s the fifth largest stadium in Spain and also hosted the 1992 Olympics.

Barcelona’s renovation work on the Camp Nou is expected to take around four years and will increase capacity from 99,000 to 110,000.

The changes will also see a retractable roof covered in solar panels installed and a 360-degree screen that will go around the entire interior of the stadium.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...