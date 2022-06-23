Barcelona to start 2022-23 season against Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona will kick off their 2022-23 La Liga season with a fixture against Rayo Vallecano on the weekend of August 13/14 at the Camp Nou.

The fixtures for the new season have been released and see Xavi’s side start off against a team they failed to beat last time out.

@LaLigaEN 2022/23



❗ Our first game will be against Rayo Vallecano

13/14 of August



⚽ Matchday 1

Camp Nou pic.twitter.com/AXRpcwuBdK — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 23, 2022

Rayo won 1-0 at the Camp Nou back in April and by the same scoreline at Vallecas in October, with the defeat costing Ronald Koeman his job.

Here’s a look at the full round of fixtures for the opening day of the season.

Athletic Club vs Real Mallorca

FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano

Real Betis vs Elche

Celta vs Espanyol

Cádiz CF vs Real Sociedad

Osasuna vs Sevilla FC

Almería vs Real Madrid

Getafe vs Atlético de Madrid

Real Valladolid vs Villarreal

Valencia vs Girona FC

Barcelona’s head to Real Sociedad after their first game against Rayo and then face Real Valldolid, Sevilla, and Cadiz in their first five matches of the new campaign.

Other dates to look out for are, obviously, the two Clasico clashes against Real Madrid. The first match will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 6, with the return scheduled for the Camp Nou on the weekend of the Camp Nou March 19.