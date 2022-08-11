La Liga reveal new numbers for Memphis Depay and Miralem Pjanic at Barcelona

Barcelona have handed out new squad numbers to Memphis Depay and Miralem Pjanic ahead of the start of the new La Liga campaign.

Memphis has already seen his No. 9 given to Robert Lewandowski but has been given the No. 14 which used to belong to Nico Gonzalez. The midfielder is expected to complete his loan move to Valencia today.

It still remains to be seen if Memphis will stay at Barcelona. There has been speculation he could move on as he’s unlikely to see too much game time next season after Barca’s big summer spending spree.

Fabrizio Romano reckons it’s only really Juventus in the frame to land the Dutchman.

As for Pjanic, it seems the 32-year-old will spend the campaign at the Camp Nou after a season out on loan in Turkey last time out.

The former Juventus man will wear the No. 16 in the new season. The number used to belong to Pedri but the teenager is now the proud owner of the No. 8 shirt.

It’s not clear how much game time Pjanic will see under Xavi, but it seems the Bosnia and Herzegovina international has convinced the boss he deserves a chance in the coming campaign.