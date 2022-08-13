Barcelona midfielder Gavi nominated for Kopa Trophy

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has been nominated for the 2022 Kopa Trophy which is handed out to the best Under-21 player in Europe.

Pedri scooped the award last year, following in the footsteps of previous winners such as Kylian Mbappe and Matthijs de Ligt.

Barca team-mate Gavi is now up for the 2022 award after bursting onto the scene and becoming a regular for both club and country.

Gavi faces plenty of competition for the award with talented youngsters such as Jude Bellingham, Ryan Gravenberch, Karim Adeyemi, Nuno Mendes, Jamal Musiala, and Bukayo Saka also in contention.

Here’s a look at all the nominees:

The ten Kopa Trophy nominees ⤵️



Karim Adeyemi



Jude Bellingham



Eduardo Camavinga



Gavi



Ryan Gravenberch



Nuno Mendes



Jamal Musiala



Joško Gvardiol



Bukayo Saka



Florian Wirtz#TropheeKopa #ballondor pic.twitter.com/d15OVTJYNJ — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) August 12, 2022

Gavi ended up making 57 appearances for club and country last season in all competitions, breaking a number of records along the way.

The teenager became Spain’s youngest player ever to debut for the national team and La Roja’s youngest goalscorer with a strike against the Czech Republic.

Gavi is also the second youngest player ever to feature in a Clasico and the youngest to ever start a game against Real Madrid.

The winner of the award will be announced in October at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris.