Eric Garcia on Rayo draw: Barcelona could have won easily

Eric Garcia felt Barcelona should have beaten Rayo Vallecano easily after being held to a 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou on Saturday night in their La Liga opener.

Expectations were high ahead of kick-off, particularly after the Gamper thrashing of Pumas, but Barca were forced to settle for a point against the visitors.

Eric spoke to the media after the game and offered his thoughts on the 0-0 draw.

“We wanted to start the season on the right foot with a win but we knew how hard it was to beat them last season,” he said. “We created a lot of chances, we were good defensively. It’s a shame we couldn’t get the win. “They closed us down, they closed the spaces infield, we found it difficult to find a free man but their keeper still made three or four great saves. Today was important but there’s a long long way to go. We thank the supporters and think about the next game. “You are never satisfied if you don’t win. There’s room for improvement. We have made great strides, we could have won the game easily. Now it’s time to correct today’s mistakes and go for Real.”

The result is progress of a sort given Rayo beat Barca home and away last season.

Interestingly, the result means Andoni Iraola is the first coach in La Liga history to keep a clean sheet in his first three matches against Barca.