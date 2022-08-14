Xavi calls for patience after Barcelona’s draw with Rayo

Barcelona coach Xavi called for patience after seeing his team held to a disappointing 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano in their first game of the new season.

The manager spoke after the game and admitted it was a shame his team had not been able to deliver a victory in front of a packed Camp Nou.

“It was a difficult game. Rayo defended very well and the goalkeeper had a great level. It was difficult for us but we had chances to score at least one goal,” he said. “With the passing of the minutes, the tiredness, the time-wasting... it became more complicated for us. “It’s a pity because we wanted to show people that we were on the right track. We wanted to give people back the enthusiasm they have put into us. “We ask for patience. There is time. We must continue to believe in this game model because it is the right one for success.”

Xavi also said the huge expectations ahead of the game had affected the players but is already looking forward to the next match.

”Due to expectations, the team has been tense, more nervous than normal. I told them that the pressure is on me now. Rayo has been very good defensively and tactically,” he said. “We tried in every possible way. We lacked success. I tried to take the pressure off the players and perhaps the expectations generated weighed on us. We’ll try to win the next game.”

Barcelona are back in action next Sunday when they head to Anoeta to take on Real Sociedad.