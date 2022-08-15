Jules Kounde sends clear message to Xavi about right-back spot at Barcelona - report

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has reportedly told Xavi he really does not want to play right-back this season following his move from Sevilla.

Right-back looks to be an issue already for Xavi with Ronald Araujo deployed in the position against Rayo Vallecano, while Sergino Dest was left out of the squad altogether.

Barca have already missed out on players such as Cesar Azpilicueta and Noussair Mazraoui and it’s not clear if they will bring in a right-back before the window closes.

Kounde has played at right-back before but has already chatted with Xavi and made it clear it’s not a position he wants to play in at Barcelona, according to Diario AS.

The defender has also played on the flank for France but doesn’t feel comfortable at full-back and was sent off against Bosnia for a horror tackle on Sead Kolasnic.

Kounde won’t refuse to play as a full-back but his aim is to play at center-back this season for Barcelona and hopefully do enough to make France’s World Cup squad.

The report also reckons that one of the reasons Kounde turned down a move to Chelsea was because coach Thomas Tuchel suggested he could play at right-back if Cesar Azpilicueta left.