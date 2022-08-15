Xavi planning two key changes to his team against Real Sociedad - report

Barcelona coach Xavi is reportedly set to make changes to his starting XI for Sunday’s La Liga clash against Real Sociedad.

Diario AS are reporting that Jules Kounde will come in for Andreas Christensen and Frenkie de Jong will take over from Gavi as Xavi bids to improve on a disappointing start to the season.

Barca haven’t been able to register Kounde yet but it’s thought it could be done shortly if Memphis Depay leaves and Gerard Pique takes another pay-cut.

De Jong will come in after impressing off the bench and also because Gavi seemed “somewhat out of place and lost against Rayo.”

There will be other changes too to the team. Miralem Pjanic is expected to be handed a rare start with Sergio Busquets suspended for his red card against Rayo Vallecano.

Jordi Alba’s spot at left-back also appears to be in some jeopardy after a poor showing at the Camp Nou at the weekend.

Xavi could look to use Alejandro Balde instead or may even have Marcos Alonso available if the Catalans can get the deal done in time.