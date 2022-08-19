Xavi tipped to start Alejandro Balde for Barcelona against Real Sociedad

Alejandro Balde looks to be in line to start Barcelona’s next La Liga match against Real Sociedad on Sunday at left-back.

Diario AS are reporting that Xavi will start the 18-year-old and has already told the youngster to be ready in training this week. Balde looks set to be given a chance after a poor showing by Jordi Alba against Rayo Vallecano.

Yet Balde also had a good pre-season and now looks set to be handed a big chance to impress at the Reale Arena, with Barca chasing their first win of the season.

The game does come amid speculation about Balde’s future. Barca are expected to bring in Marcos Alonso before the window closes which could mean an exit for Balde.

There have even been rumors that Barca could include Balde in a deal to sign Juan Foyth from Villarreal.

A good performance by Balde against Real Sociedad could have a big impact on the club’s transfer plans, particularly with the Alonso deal stalling as Barca need to offload players first.

Balde won’t be the only change against Real Sociedad. Captain Sergio Busquets misses out due to suspension which means Miralem Pjanic could get a rare start, while Frenkie de Jong is also in contention for a place in the starting XI.