Xavi talks Aubameyang, right-backs and Jules Kounde ahead of Real Sociedad

Barcelona coach Xavi has faced the press to talk about his team’s next match against Real Sociedad on Sunday in La Liga.

The manager spoke about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future, how things are going with Jules Kounde’s registration and the current plan for Pablo Torre.

Here are the best bits:

Xavi on Real Sociedad

They have many talented players. A really intense side, they dominate many aspects of the game. Yes it’s a massive test and it’s always a really tough ground. Last year we played really well in the first half but they dominated the second. Our objective is always to take the three points.

Xavi on Kounde’s registration

We’re still waiting. The squad list will be available tomorrow. It’s all on standby at the moment. There is no news for now.

Xavi on Aubameyang

The transfer market ends at the end of August. Everything stays open. We will have to see if new players arrive and if players leave. He is our player for now and I count on him but we will have to see other circumstances.

Xavi on Memphis and Auba

Auba and Memphis are FC Barcelona players and I count on them tomorrow. But if we receive an offer we have to evaluate our squad. Our priority is to register Jules Kounde. We still have time until tomorrow. Then we have to make decisions about the squad.

Xavi on who will replace Busquets

Tomorrow you will see. There are players to play there: Kessie, Frenkie, Pjanic. We have a squad and a lot of variety. We will decide tomorrow, but I have it quite clear in my head.

Xavi on Ferran Torres

Ferran has trained really well this week. He’s focused and 100% involved. He has to be a key player for us, playing inside, outside, and he’s a goalscorer. I see him on the wing but the problem has been that he hasn’t been in the same dynamic as the squad. But he’ll be important for sure.

Xavi on Barca making more signings

My ideas are clear. The club know it. We still have time

Xavi on Balde

I count on him. He has done a great pre-season. I think he’s a great player and he can compete with Jordi Alba. We still have to wait and see if we will sign more players but for now we work with the squad we have.

Xavi on the transfer market

I want to finish the transfer market because it’s not an easy situation for some of our players, they know we don’t count on them. I think the window should close before the competition starts. I don’t think it’s well organized because managers, employers are working with players who can still leave. It’s not an ideal scenario.

Xavi on if Kounde will play center-back or right-back

I talked to him and explained my idea that to play center-back with Barca has many risks but he’s 23, experienced, has played for Sevilla and usually starts for France. He has many good skills. At Barca you have to show in every single game you are ready. Every game is intense. I prefer to see him as a center-back but of course in an emergency he can play as a right-back.

Xavi on right backs

That’s how the transfer market works. We had a plan. We wanted to sign Azpilicueta. It was not possible, now we have to see other options. We have players who can play there. Ronald is not a natural right-back but he can play there. We have Roberto, Kounde can play there as an emergency.

Xavi on Pablo Torre

We have talked and discussed which is the best option, to train with us and play for the B team. But our problem is we won’t have many training sessions because we will be playing and recovering. We have to talk to him. We want him in the first-team dynamic but play in the B team but we have to think if going on loan will be a good option.

Xavi on Frenkie’s best position

I see him playing with the ball, like when I was a player. I want him to adapt, play in front of the ball. He’s an amazing player, so he needs to be there. He is strong, powerful, he arrives well to the opponent’s box, He’s a player I like a lot. He can adapt in many positions. I see him more as an attacking midfielder.