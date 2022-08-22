Pedri on Lewandowski: He’s 34 but he looks like he’s 20

Robert Lewandowski scored his first La Liga goals for Barcelona against Real Sociedad on Sunday and came in for praise from Pedri after the game.

The teenager spoke about his new team-mate and revealed how much he’s enjoying playing with the striker at the Camp Nou.

Lewandowski was playing on his 34th birthday but Pedri thinks he’s showing no signs of slowing down yet.

“He’s 34 but he looks like he’s 20. It’s crazy how many goals he scores and, above all, how he works for the team, he helps us a lot,” he said. “It was an important game, especially after the draw at home to Rayo. We didn’t deserve to draw that one but we did, so we were very keen to win today and we have. “The team was good, we played well. La Real are a team that can do a lot of damage with the ball but we like to have the ball as well.”

The win sees Barcelona pick up their first three points of the season and gets the team up and running after a disappointing opener against Rayo.

Xavi’s side now face Man City in midweek in a charity friendly before welcoming Real Valladolid to the Camp Nou next in La Liga.