Xavi gives his verdict on Barcelona’s win over Real Sociedad

Barcelona coach Xavi was a satisfied man after seeing his team beat Real Sociedad 4-1 at Anoeta on Sunday.

The visitors took an early lead but were pegged back five minutes later when Alexander Isak levelled after Frenkie de Jong was caught in possession.

Second-half goals from Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, and Ansu Fati saw Barca run out comfortable winners and Xavi was pleased with his team’s showing.

“It was a difficult game, it always is when you come here. When we play with more patience, like in the second half, we’re much better. We lacked that in the first half. “We spoke at the break about attacking the space better, that is what we needed to do. We deserved to win. We have to correct many things but we are in a good way. “They play with two strikers and we changed [system] because it was not necessary to play with four, it was enough with three, with wingers, with two midfielders. “We have many, many players, top players up front: Robert, Ansu, Raphinha, Ousmane Ferran, he played really well. Robert made the difference today, we are really happy to have him in the squad.”

Xavi also had a few words for Alejandro Balde who came in for Jordi Alba at left-back and picked up an assist for the opening goal.

“He [Balde] had personality to play, he played really well, he suffered a bt, we all did,” he explained. “He was good in attack, defense, he worked really well for the team. He can be important this season I think.”

It was a strong finish by Barca who found it tough going at times but remain unbeaten on the road under Xavi in La Liga.