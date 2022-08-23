WATCH: Barcelona loanee Alex Collado scores on his Elche debut

Alex Collado has scored on his debut for Elche following his loan move from Barcelona.

The 23-year-old was named in the starting XI for Monday’s clash against Almeria and needed just 30 minutes to grab his goal.

Almeria had already gone 1-0 up but Collado bagged a neat equalizer with a low shot into the corner from inside the penalty area.

Collado has opted for a season at Elche after deciding he wanted regular football in the new campaign and thinking that would be unlikely at the Camp Nou.

The midfielder has spoken about his move and how he’s looking forward to his season with Elche.

“I know what Elche is. The people at the club have passed it on to me. It’s a fighting team and we all come to fight,” he said. “I’m used to that I was already at Granada. I think this year will be very good for me and for Elche.”

Monday’s game finished 1-1 to give Elche their first point of the season, with Collado playing 87 minutes before being replaced late on.