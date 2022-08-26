Xavi expected to stick with Alejandro Balde for Real Valladolid clash

Barcelona coach Xavi is being tipped to stick with Alejandro Balde at left-back for Sunday’s game against Real Valladolid.

Balde came into the team for the win against Real Sociedad and made an instant impression with an assist for Robert Lewandowski.

Both AS and Sport are reporting Balde will keep his place in the starting XI, ahead of Jordi Alba, for the Catalans’ next La Liga fixture.

It’s also being suggested that Xavi will switch back to a four-man backline and will use Sergi Roberto at right-back.

The big question then will be who Xavi goes with in central defense. There are growing reports that Jules Kounde will be registered in time for the match.

If he is registered then it seems likely he will go straight into the starting XI alongside either Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen or Eric Garcia.

Barca will take on Real Valladolid aiming to build on the win against Real Sociedad and face a team that have just one point from their first two games.