Lewandowski is a ‘blessing’ for Barcelona, says Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi was full of praise for Robert Lewandowski after seeing his new signing bag a brace in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Real Valladolid.

The Poland international now has four in his first three games in La Liga and his manager is loving having him in his team at the Camp Nou.

“I would also highlight the goals, the perfect timing to receive the ball, his movements, how he protects the ball… He is an extraordinary player. Spectacular,” he said. “He is a natural leader. It is wonderful to have him. A blessing. He is an example, a born worker. He has humility. He works for the team. He helps the coaching staff. He makes a difference. He feels comfortable. He talks to the youngsters.”

Xavi also admitted he’s already thinking about his team’s next game at Sevilla in La Liga.

“I’m already thinking about the game against Sevilla. This doesn’t stop. Today we played a complete game, but not perfect,” he added. “Difficult games will come. The season is a challenge. There will be pressure and demand, and we have to take small steps.”

Barcelona are at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium next Saturday and face a home team who are still searching for their first win of the new campaign.