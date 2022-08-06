Xavi: Barcelona’s goal this year is to win titles and play good football

Barcelona coach Xavi has been talking about the new season ahead of Sunday’s Gamper Trophy clash against Pumas at the Camp Nou.

Xavi is preparing for his first full season in charge of the Catalan giants and expectations will be high after a summer of big spending in the transfer window.

The Barcelona says his team are in good shape after a pre-season tour of the United States and are looking forward to the new campaign.

“The team is very good, seeing in training we have very good feelings. Everyone trains very well. Intensely, with a good rhythm,” he said. “The tour was very positive. We are also very excited. The goal this year is to win titles and play football well. We want to make people happy, they deserve it.”

Xavi also called on fans to support the team against Pumas in a match which will see the Catalans come up against Dani Alves.

“We need the people, their enthusiasm is fundamental. After several years without playing the Gamper with the fans, it will be very positive,” he added. “We will try to make them feel proud of the team. It’s a party. We will give everything and try to make them proud of us.”

Sunday’s match is Barca’s final friendly before the team’s first game of the season against Rayo Vallecano next Saturday at the Camp Nou.