Poll: How will Barcelona get on this season?

Barcelona head into the new 2022-23 campaign boosted by some big summer signings and some fine pre-season results which means expectations are rapidly rising in Catalunya.

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, and Jules Kounde have all arrived to strengthen Xavi’s side in what will be the coach’s first full season in charge.

The Catalans finished last season empty-handed but will be aiming for plenty of silverware in the new campaign both domestically and in Europe.

Barca certainly have some catching up to do if they are to win titles, particularly as Xavi’s men finished a distant 13 points behind Real Madrid in La Liga last time out.

However, some impressive pre-season showings, not least the Gamper thrashing of Pumas, means Xavi’s side have momentum heading into the new campaign.

Barcelona will also be hoping to make an impact in the Champions League in 2022-23. Last season was best forgotten as the Catalans were dumped out of Europe’s top competition and then saw their Europa League dreams ended by Eintracht Frankfurt.

And then there’s the Copa del Rey, a competition Barca have won more times than any other team. Real Betis lifted the title last season but will it be Barca year again in 2023?

And finally: who will end the season as Barca’s top scorer? New arrival Robert Lewandowski will be the red-hot favorite but there is plenty of attacking talent in Xavi’s squad.

Please vote in our polls and let us know ALL your thoughts and predictions for the new 2022-23 La Liga season in the comments below!