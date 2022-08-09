Barcelona confirm new squad number for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will wear the No. 17 shirt next season.

The striker took the No.19 after arriving in January on a free transfer from Arsenal but has switched to the 17. It’s the same number Aubameyang wore during his time with Borussia Dortmund.

Luuk de Jong took 17 last season during his loan spell but has since moved on. Other previous owners include players such as Antoine Griezmann, Pedro, Paco Alcácer, and Francisco Trincao.

Aubameyang has enjoyed life at Barcelona since his move in January. He scored 13 goals in 23 appearances last season to end the campaign as joint top scorer with Memphis Depay.

There is speculation surrounding the futures of both players currently, and it’s thought one will leave before the close of the transfer window.

Chelsea are said to be interested in Aubameyang, as they look for a striker after losing Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, while Juventus are thought to be keen on Depay.