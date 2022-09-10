Xavi reacts to Barcelona’s win over Cadiz

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has shared his thoughts on his team’s win over Cadiz on Saturday in La Liga.

The game was overshadowed by a medical emergency in the stands, and Xavi admitted it had been a difficult situation.

“It was not a nice situation for anyone. Health and people’s lives always come before anything else,” he said. “Luckily they were able to revive the person and they are healthy and safe. We felt, both teams, that it was right to restart the game. We hope the supporter recovers quickly. If it had gone another way, we would have suspended the match. “There was a moment when they told us there was nothing they could do, we were hearing a lot of things. In the end, it’s a humanity issue. We are talking about human life and it has to come before football. Among everyone, we tried to help and we hope they are OK.”

The team were taken off the pitch but the game was able to resume with Barcelona running out 4-0 winners to make it four victories in a row in all competitions.

Xavi admitted it was important to pick up three points and end a run of four matches without victory against Cadiz.

“It was an important win at a difficult place to come,” he added. “We created a lot of chances, dominated the game and it’s three points to keep in touch at the top of the table.”

Barcelona now return their focus to the Champions League and the small matter of a trip to Germany to take on Bayern Munich.