Thierry Henry amazed by Ousmane Dembele turnaround at Barcelona

Former Barcelona striker Thierry Henry has been talking about Ousmane Dembele’s situation at the Camp Nou and is amazed at how he’s got the fans back on side.

Dembele was whistled by supporters last season after failing to reach an agreement over a new contract at the club.

Xavi even spoke out and asked players not to jeer the Frenchman and he eventually signed a new deal in July.

Dembele has since become a key player for Xavi and has been warmly received, much to the astonishment of Henry.

“It is really tough to turn the crowd around at the Camp Nou,” he said. “It’s virtually impossible. Guys usually leave. “What Dembele is doing, at the moment, he can assist. Pick the ball up with his right, and now with his left. Head up, whilst you are looking at the defender, keep your head up. “Can he defend? Yes, he can defend. Then Ansu Fati gets the ball and he scores (against Real Sociedad in August). Then again, he is toying with people. He has that in abundance, left or right footed, he doesn’t even know himself – it’s very difficult to deal with him. “He has been magnificent. To be able to turn the crowd around at the Camp Nou is not an easy one.” Henry | CBS Sports

The forward’s good form has also been recognized by France boss Didier Deschamps. The winger has been recalled to the international squad for Nations League games in September.