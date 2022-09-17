Memphis Depay reacts to Barcelona’s win over Elche

Memphis Depay spoke about Barcelona’s spirit and mentality after scoring in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Elche at the Camp Nou.

The victory saw Barcelona make it five wins in a row in La Liga and was a good response to the midweek disappointment against Bayern Munich.

Memphis says it’s important that Barcelona maintain their winning run but felt the team could have claimed victory by a bigger margin.

“It’s very important to keep winning games, even though we lost the last one, to keep that spirit and the mentality of the team and the club so we get used to winning every games,” he said. “Today we found the chances, the goals. I think we could have score more goals but we won quite easily with a good minset and focus so I am happy about that.” Source | FC Barcelona

The Dutchman was handed a rare start against Elche and took his chance with a goal to make it 2-0 after Robert Lewandowski’s opener. It’s Memphis’s first goal of the season for Barcelona.