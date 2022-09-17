Barcelona boss Xavi left amazed by Alejandro Balde against Elche

Barcelona boss Xavi admitted he’s been amazed by Alejandro Balde after the left-back impressed again in the win over Elche.

Balde was back in the starting XI and racked up a couple of assists to further stake his claim for a regular spot in the team.

Xavi was certainly impressed and shared his thoughts on the youngster after the final whistle.

“I am happy for him,” he said. “He has great quality and character. It never ceases to amaze me that an 18-year-old can play at that level. “Physically he is amazing and he is going to give us a lot. We have three left-backs at an extraordinary level, with Jordi and Marcos (Alonso) as well.” Source | Sport

Balde is certainly enjoying a strong start to the season and looks set for a lot of minutes if he can continue like this.

The teenager does have plenty of competition for his place which can only help Barca going forward this season.