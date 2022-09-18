‘This team is growing’ - Araujo talks Barcelona’s win over Elche

Ronald Araujo helped Barcelona keep another clean sheet in La Liga on Saturday in a 3-0 win over Elche at the Camp Nou.

The defender spoke out after the win and offered his thoughts on his team.

“I am very happy for the victory and for the trajectory we are taking. The team is growing,” he said. “We were clear about everything we had to correct compared to last season. One of those things was to keep a clean sheet and we are achieving it. “We have a lot of firepower and high-quality players up front.”

Araujo was spotted leaping over the club crest during the game, the type of gesture that will only endear the Uruguayan to fans even more.

The defender was asked about his leap and said it’s something he will always do whenever he can.

“I respect the club and I’m a fan,” he added. “Whenever I can I’ll skip it out of respect for the club and the fans.” Source | Sport

Araujo will now head off on international duty after being called up by Uruguay. La Celeste are due to play friendlies against Iran in Austria and Canada in Slovakia.