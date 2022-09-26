El Clasico: Time and date for Real Madrid vs Barcelona confirmed

The date and time for the first Clasico of the 2022-23 season has been confirmed with Barcelona scheduled to take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, October 16 at 4:15pm CET.

Both sides are set for a hectic October with Barca due to play Real Mallorca and Celta in La Liga and Inter twice in the Champions League before heading to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid are set to play Getafe and Osasuna in the Spanish top flight and also play a European double-header against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The clash between the two old rivals will be eagerly anticipated as always and is likely to have a bearing on this season’s title race.

Real Madrid have been perfect so far and haven’t dropped a single point, while Barca’s only dropped points in La Liga came on the opening day with a 0-0 draw at Rayo.

Los Blancos have had the upper hand in this fixture recently but Barca will fancy their chances of taking three points will need no reminding they beat Carlo Ancelotti’s side in pre-season.