Hector Bellerin joins Barcelona’s growing injury list

Barcelona have been hit by yet another injury blow ahead of their next La Liga clash against Real Mallorca, with right-back Hector Bellerin joining the club’s injury list.

The club have confirmed that Bellerin felt some discomfort during Tuesday’s training session and will now undergo further tests.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“Héctor Bellerín has reported difficulties with the soleus in his left leg during Tuesday morning’s training session. “On Wednesday, the defender will undergo a series of tests to determine the full extent of the trouble.”

It’s not clear yet how serious the problem is but it’s probably safe to say he will also be sidelined for the weekend’s match at Son Moix.

Xavi will have some tough decisions to make regarding how his backline shapes up for the game, although he does still have Eric Garcia, Gerard Pique, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde available.