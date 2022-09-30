Plans for Premier League XI to face La Liga XI in All-Star game - report

Plans are reportedly being put in place which would see a Premier League All Star XI take on a La Liga All Star team.

The Times are reporting that “plans for All-Star games are set to be revived” with a Premier League team potentially set to take on sides from La Liga, the Bundesliga, and maybe more countries too.

The idea has been in the news recently as new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly mentioned it and promptly came in for plenty of criticism.

However, it seems the idea is still being discussed and could happen, with games being “staged around the world as a means of growing global audiences.”

Club executives are apparently thinking about the idea which is “likely to be pursued among new ways to keep growing audiences and enhancing overseas TV rights.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was dismissive of an All Star game because of the congested nature of the fixture list. However, The Times reckon the games would take place “in the summer months, or a winter break.”

The report reckons the Premier League clubs may push for the idea soon but it remains to be seen “what response it will receive from foreign leagues.”