Raphinha relieved to have scored first Barcelona goal

New signing Raphinha admitted he was relieved to have scored his first goal for his new club after netting in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Sevilla.

The Brazilian bagged the opening goal with a header from close range after a Robert Lewandowski effort had been hooked off the line.

Raphinha spoke to the media after the game about his goal and the three points for Xavi’s side.

“It was a very difficult match. I was a bit anxious about my first goal but today I scored,” he said. “I hope more will come. I haven’t scored many headed goals. I dedicate it to my family, my wife. “It was a very difficult game, we tried to impose our way of playing and that’s the most important thing. We always want the ball and to push the rival up “La Liga is a very long championship and we have to continue in the same way. Nobody plays a perfect game, we know we have a lot to improve. But the team is very excited because we have great players and great staff.

Barcelona’s win maintains the team’s unbeaten start to the season and means the Catalans are also still yet to taste defeat away from home under Xavi.