Xavi on Barcelona: It’s a good sign to win 3-0 at Sevilla

Barcelona coach Xavi was a happy man after seeing his team beat Sevilla 3-0 at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Saturday in La Liga.

It’s a great result for the visitors that keeps Xavi’s men unbeaten so far in 2022-23, although he knows his team weren’t at the best in the opening stages.

“We didn’t start well, then we played in the opposite half creating chances for our own steals. In general, it was a very good game and we had chances to score more goals,” he said. “We are in a positive dynamic and we have to take advantage of the moment. It’s a good sign to win 0-3 in Seville.”

Goals from Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Eric Garcia sealed the win, and Xavi had praise for several of his players for their performances.

“Pedri and Gavi have worked very well. It was a very physical game and the midfield had to work hard, as well as the wingers,” he said. ”I know what Ousmane is capable of, I like the way he plays, in attack, how he works in defense, he is supportive, everyone at the top helps. Robert also works a lot. “It’s not just the goal, it’s how he drops balls, controls, decides... how he orders high pressure. He’s a fantastic player. He helps us a lot. He has leadership. He helps everyone. He’s a winner. Humble. It’s great to have him on the team.”

Barcelona now turn their attentions to the Champions League and an opening group match against Viktoria Plzen at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.