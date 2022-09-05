Impressive stat highlights Ter Stegen’s strong start to the season for Barcelona

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has enjoyed a strong start to the season with Barcelona after deciding to take the summer off and enjoy a rest.

The goalkeeper has conceded just one goal in four games so far and has pulled off a host of saves along the way for the Catalan giants.

Opta highlight how he’s actually saved all but one of the shots on target he’s faced so far this season in La Liga.

92.3% - Marc-André ter Stegen has saved 12 of the 13 shots on target he has faced in LaLiga 2022/23 and, according to his xGoT, the German has prevented 2.6 goals in the competition, the second most by a goalkeeper after Edgar Badia (+4.6). Feline. pic.twitter.com/YAwNPxouPK — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 5, 2022

Xavi has been quick to praise the German too. He described the stopper as “spectacular” after the win over Sevilla which brought another clean sheet.

Ter Stegen also spoke to the press after the match about his form and what it’s like to work with Xavi as Barcelona manager.

“He has a very clear idea and we hadn’t done it like this for years,” he said. “He has recovered what we wanted. He does it spectacularly. We fight for the teammate next to us and the whole team. “2022 has been a good year, with good feelings. A lot of things have changed, this influences my defensive work and helps me.”

There’s been plenty of scrutiny on Ter Stegen over the last couple of seasons, with the German having required treatment on a knee injury and having suffered a dip in form.

However, he has looked far more like the Ter Stegen of old in 2022-23 so far and if he can maintain his improved form it will be another plus for Xavi’s team.