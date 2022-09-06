Ousmane Dembele talks injuries, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski

Ousmane Dembele has given a couple of interviews to the Spanish press where he’s opened up on his injury problems, his contract situation last season and his new team-mates Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

We don’t often hear from the Frenchman but he’s seemed a changed man in recent months after getting married and then committing his future to the Catalan giants.

Dembele has spoken to both Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport and here are the best bits:

Dembele on Barca’s new signings

I already knew Lewandowski from seeing him at Bayern, he has been one of the best for years. And with Raphinha also very well, I knew him because he played for Rennes, which is my team in France, I watched the games and he already did very well. They are both very good and will contribute a lot.

Dembele on Lewandowski

The first time we met he told me “you are going to give me a lot of assists”. I hope there are many.

He’s very good, we also see it every day in training. And he is a very good guy, he always laughs, he talks a lot with everyone. He is 34 years old, he has a lot of experience and there are a lot of young players here, for the team he is a leader.

Dembele on injuries

I started to become a little afraid with the injuries and think that at any moment I could get injured. Everything changed with the arrival of Koeman. I think I had a hamstring injury and I was really scared. Afer everything changed, everything went better.

Dembele on his new contract

I always told Xavi that I wanted to continue here, if he was delayed it was due to negotiations, but I always said that I wanted to continue at Barça and in the end we are all happy. I only spoke with Barça. And I told my representative that only Barça.