Barcelona’s salary cap increases to €656.5 million

La Liga announced have announced new spending caps for clubs in Spain’s top flight on Friday and there’s good news for Barcelona. The Catalans’ limit has increased from -€144 million to €656.5m after a frantic summer at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona famously activated a series of financial levers to boost income after members voted to allow the club to sell off assets. Joan Laporta and Co. sold 25% of the club’s future television rights as well as a 49% stake in Barca studios.

The financial moves, and the departure of a host of players, allowed Barca to bring in Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, and Raphinha, as well as free agents Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Marcos Alonso and Hector Bellerin.

La Liga have confirmed that Barca now have the second largest spending cap in La Liga behind Real Madrid have have a limit of €683.5m. Atletico Madrid are third and are allowed to spent €341m, while Sevilla are next up on €200m and Villarreal (€151m) complete the top five.