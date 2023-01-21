Xavi talks Gavi, Carrasco and Ferran Torres ahead of Getafe clash

Barcelona coach Xavi has previewed his team’s next La Liga match on Sunday against Getafe at the Camp Nou.

The Catalans head into the game after victory in the Super Cup and a 5-0 win at Ceuta in the Copa de Rey.

Xavi spoke about the match, offered a few fitness updates and spoke about Memphis Depay’s exit for the club to Atletico Madrid.

Xavi on Getafe

Getafe are a side who defend really well, playing with five at the back, normally with direct football. They win many duels, it’s going to be a complicated game. They defend really well. It’s going to be difficult. We will have to attack well, move the ball quickly, we hope that we can maintain our good form and take the three points.

Xavi on Memphis leaving

Memphis asked to leave. He had the offer from Atletico. He was not in a good situation here. He needed to be useful and I understood it. I think the club earned some money and now we will have to see what we can do about the fair play situation to try and sign someone this winter. But if we can’t sign anyone it’s not a hard situation. Let’s see but right now it’s complicated.

Xavi on if he’ll play four midfielders

It depends on the game. We will have to open up the field, use the wingers, because the middle of the park will be congested. We have different resources. We have three forwards, we also have Angel Alarcon in our squad and he’s another option. We have different options and that’s fantastic.

Xavi on Dani Alves

Well it’s difficult to give my opinion about this. I am surprised. I am shocked because I know Dani really well. I’m really sorry for Dani.

Xavi on facing Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey

To play at the Camp Nou is an advantage, playing in front of our fans is always better. But yet at the same time we will face the most in-form rival in Spain. Alguacil is a great coach. They are achieving great results. We play at home so it’s not a bad draw.

Xavi on Carrasco option

Yes the club has this option to buy Carrasco and we have to decide if we do it or not. It will depend on our situation.

Xavi on Araujo and Frenkie de Jong

They are available but it’s true they are suffering some problems. I always ask players how they feel. We need everyone at 100%. Tomorrow we are fighting for three vital points. We will decide tomorrow.

Xavi on if it’s a decisive stretch

We dropped points at the Bernabeu but also against Vallecano and Espanyol. They are games people thought we were big favorites and tomorrow is the same. We don’t have an easy calendar. We also face Real Sociedad in the cup. I think we have a really demanding calendar.

Xavi on Gavi

We have been analyzing videos. Gavi is one of the players who has been focusing on more because he’s a really young player. We have got lots of youngsters and Gavi has been improving a lot in these last few months. He knows when he has to make a foul or not. I remember a great foul he did against Fekir the other day. He’s a really intelligent player because he’s so young and he’s improving a lot. He competes better every single day. He has this passion. He’s a key player for us.

Xavi on if wants a new signing

I’m happy with the team I have. Memphis asked to leave, we accepted, because the situation was complicated and it was better for all parties. I am happy with our squad and we also have Barca B and the academy. I am happy with my squad.

Xavi on which position he’d like to strengthen

It’s complicated to improve our squad because we have a great team and it’s not easy in winter to improve. If we stay like we are now I will be really happy.

Xavi on Christensen

He doesn’t make mistakes. We have a feeling of calm when he’s on the field. He plays really well with the ball, also in the air. For me he was a key signing. He’s happy, his confidence is improving and that’s really important for us. An excellent player for the club. He’s young, he speaks the language, he has improved a lot.

Xavi on Ansu Fati

He’s a key player for us. He makes the difference. He scores many goals, headers, right foot, left foot, he’s a crucial player. He will be important and now with Robert out he has to be a reference for us.

Xavi on Ferran Torres

He’s not scoring goals and he has the capacity to score many goals. Of course he’s not in a good run of form in terms of scoring goals and confidence goes down. He will score, he has throughout his career. He will continue scoring many goals. We believe a lot in Ferran. He has scored important goals for the team, not just last season but this one. We believe in him and let’s see if he can get the goal he needs.

Xavi on Franck Kessie

Franck is an important player for me: a dynamic player, physical player. It’s not easy to adapt to a new philosophy. I remember it happened with Abidal, Keita and Yaya. I remember similar signings coming from a different philosophy. He is adapting well, he will have minutes. The game he played in Ceuta is the level he has to show in the future.

Xavi on Alarcon

Angel is an option to stay with us in the following months. He has capacities to play as a 9, 11 or 7, versatile player who can score goals. Now he’s with us and can have minutes.

Xavi on Balde

He is a player from La Masia. We are working well with the academy. He has personality, he’s making a difference. He’s strong, fast, good in one on ones. We are really well covered at left-back with Marcos, Jordi, Balde.

Xavi on Barca’s youngsters

We follow all of them. We always have an eye on Barca B and on our youth teams. If they have the mentality to play for Barca then they can be here.