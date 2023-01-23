Xavi on Barcelona’s win against Getafe: It’s three points without playing well

Barcelona coach Xavi made it pretty clear what he thought of his team’s performance after Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Getafe in La Liga.

The Catalans took all three points thanks to a single goal from Pedri in the first half after good work from Raphinha.

Yet once again Barca couldn’t kill the game off and Xavi admitted his team were not at their best.

“I don’t think we played well, we were off our game. We did not attack well. We did defend well. It is hard to attack against such a low block. We have to improve. But it was a really important win,” he said. “We kept a clean sheet. We were good without the ball, but we didn’t create enough. You could feel the mental tiredness from the Supercopa. It’s three points without playing well.”

Xavi was without Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres due to suspension and also opted to rest Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong. All four players could return next time out in the Copa del Rey against Real Sociedad.