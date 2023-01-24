Barcelona want to use new Senyera kit against Girona - report

Barcelona are hoping to release their new fourth kit shortly and want to wear the new senyera outfit next time out in La Liga against Girona.

Here’s a reminder of what it’s supposed to look like:

Mundo Deportivo and Sport are both reporting that Barca are hoping to launch their new shirt on Saturday and then have the first team wear it against Girona.

The club “want to take advantage” of the Catalan derby to unveil the kit and are obviously hoping it might inspire a win.

Barca wore a senyera shirt last year at the Santiago Bernabeu and came home with all three points and an impressive 4-0 victory.

Saturday’s match between the two sides will be the first time they have met this season, with the return not until April at the Camp Nou.

Girona are currently in 11th place in La Liga with 21 points from their first 18 matches.