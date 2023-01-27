Barcelona unveil new 2022-23 fourth kit

Barcelona have unveiled a new senyera style fourth kit for the 2022-23 season.
We’ve already seen a few leaks of the new outfit which will make its debut this weekend against Girona in La Liga.
It’s a yellow shirt with red horizontal stripes across the chest and comes with yellow shorts and socks.
And here’s how it looks!
A tribute to our roots.— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 27, 2023
A new kit loaded with sentiment.
+ + ̧ pic.twitter.com/elzBRpIcWJ
And here’s a bit of blurb about the kit from the club
“FC Barcelona is presenting a new kit for this season under the slogan, ‘+ Catalunya + Barça’. The jersey pays tribute to the club’s roots, featuring the Catalan senyera flag on the chest and taking inspiration from the captain’s armband,” read a statement.
“The slogan chosen to present the kit, ‘+ Catalunya + Barça’, conveys the spirit of Barça and the pride of being from Barcelona and Catalonia. Since it was founded, the club has adopted a playing style and approach that symbolises being from Catalonia, becoming a legacy passed on from captains to the generations to come, inspiring and guiding young people.”
+ + ̧ pic.twitter.com/hGAoqR99I8— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 27, 2023
What do you think of Barcelona’s latest kit culers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
