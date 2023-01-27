Barcelona unveil new 2022-23 fourth kit

Barcelona have unveiled a new senyera style fourth kit for the 2022-23 season.

We’ve already seen a few leaks of the new outfit which will make its debut this weekend against Girona in La Liga.

It’s a yellow shirt with red horizontal stripes across the chest and comes with yellow shorts and socks.

And here’s how it looks!

A tribute to our roots.

A new kit loaded with sentiment.



+ + ̧ pic.twitter.com/elzBRpIcWJ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 27, 2023

And here’s a bit of blurb about the kit from the club

“FC Barcelona is presenting a new kit for this season under the slogan, ‘+ Catalunya + Barça’. The jersey pays tribute to the club’s roots, featuring the Catalan senyera flag on the chest and taking inspiration from the captain’s armband,” read a statement.

“The slogan chosen to present the kit, ‘+ Catalunya + Barça’, conveys the spirit of Barça and the pride of being from Barcelona and Catalonia. Since it was founded, the club has adopted a playing style and approach that symbolises being from Catalonia, becoming a legacy passed on from captains to the generations to come, inspiring and guiding young people.”

What do you think of Barcelona’s latest kit culers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!