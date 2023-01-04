Barcelona striker Lewandowski’s three-match ban upheld - reports

Barcelona look set to lose top scorer Robert Lewandowski for three matches after an appeal regarding his suspension was finally rejected.

It’s being widely reported across Spain that the Spanish administrative tribunal of sport (TAD) met on Wednesday and have decided the ban will stand after all.

Lewandowski was allowed to play against Espanyol at the weekend after the ban was put on hold by a “precautionary measure” which prompted complaints from Espanyol.

It now seems that Lewandowski is set to be sidelined, although it may not be as simple as all that with suggestions Barca could still appeal the decision again.

Reliable reports Lewandowski's appeal been rejected and three-game ban will kick in on Sun vs. Atletico. Barça have not received notification of that yet and will decide next step if/when they do. Still could appeal this decision. It may go on & on & on ffs — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) January 4, 2023

Xavi spoke about Lewandowski yesterday at his press conference and seemed confident that the striker would be able to play at the weekend against Atletico Madrid.

Indeed the coach has even left Lewandowski out of tonight’s Copa del Rey squad to face Intercity because he felt it was a good time to rest him.

Who knows what will happen next?