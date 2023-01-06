Barcelona striker Ansu Fati sends message to his doubters

Barcelona striker Ansu Fati has sent out a message to his doubters and says he’s staying confident despite a lot of talk about his form this season.

Fati was on target last time out in the Copa del Rey to help Barcelona see off Intercity and move into the last 16.

The forward says he was thrilled to score and is going to keep on working hard in a bid to return to his best form.

“I am very happy for the goal and for going through, a striker always feels confident to score,” he said. “Although there is a lot of talk, I am calm, working every day because with work everything will come, I will give everything for this club and for the fans who support me so much.”

Fati also looked ahead to Barcelona’s clash against Atletico at the weekend and says his team-mates are confident they can get the result they want in the capital.

“We have no doubts, we are still leaders in the league and we have an opportunity to continue being so, in the dressing room we are convinced of what we are doing,” he added. “We know it will be difficult, it is true that beating them last year with a great game was a turning point for us, but that was at our ground and there it will be more complicated, it is a difficult stadium, but we are convinced that we can go out and win to continue being leaders.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Barca haven’t been entirely convincing in their first two games back after the World Cup aginst Espanyol and Intercity. Sunday’s match against Atletico will offer us a real measure of how Xavi’s team are shaping up in 2023.