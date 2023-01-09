Sergio Busquets gives his verdict on Barcelona’s win over Atletico Madrid

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets was thrilled to beat Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano, particularly after seeing Real Madrid drop points at the weekend.

The win means Barcelona are now three points clear at the top of the table in Spain and Busquets feels it was a job well don.

“We are very happy. We knew it was a difficult place to come. We knew Madrid had dropped points against Villarreal. It was a very close game, we started well, and we had the chance with Pedri we could have made it 2-0,” he said. “They were very aggressive and I think in the second half they were very strong but we dealt with it. We had long periods of possession and we were able to get the three points.”

Busquets also praised his defense after seeing the backline keep yet another clean sheet.

“It’s very important to keep clean sheets and we are doing it in many, many games. Everyone makes it difficult for you and, with the players they have, we knew we had to be solid at the back and we were,” he said. “We would have liked to have been more effective and scored more goals but apart from the last chance they had, that we cleared off the line, they didn’t have too many in the second half.”

The captain started alongside Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Pedri in midfield as Xavi tweaked his formation for the trip to the Spanish capital.