Barcelona’s win over Atletico Madrid is a huge morale boost, says Xavi

Barcelona boss Xavi admitted that Sunday’s 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano is a huge morale boost for his side.

Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the game to send Barca three points clear at the top of the table in Spain.

Here’s what Xavi made of it all:

“I liked the first half an hour. The game was under control. The goal came from creating a numerical advantage through the middle. These are three golden points. We knew how to suffer. It’s important to have kept a clean sheet,” he said. “Without playing that well, we got the three points. It was a tough game but a big win. It’s not just three points, it’s a huge morale boost. I am proud of the team. We have made a statement that we are candidates to win the league.”

Xavi and Barcelona now head off to the Spanish Super Cup and a tie with Real Betis on Thursday.