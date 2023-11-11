Xavi admits he needs to ‘tweak some things’ at Barcelona ahead of Alavés clash

Barcelona play their final match before the international break as they welcome Alavés to the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with manager Xavi Hernández and the players looking to rebound from a difficult week and keep pace with the top of La Liga.

The miracle win away to Real Sociedad despite an awful performance and the disaster display in their defeat in Europe against Shakhtar Donetsk exposed a lot of issues with the Blaugrana, especially in their inability to attack and be creative in the final third.

Xavi held a meeting with his team after the Shakhtar defeat to clear the air and identify the problems, and in his pre-match press conference on Saturday ahead of the clash with Alavés the coach said he’s ready to make some “tweaks” and get Barça back to playing the great football they’ve displayed earlier this season.

“We want to get back to our game and recover our good sensations. If we stay true to our identity and do things the right way, the results will come. We have to push ourselves to the maximum, because this is Barça. “The players are ready. They’re mentally prepared. This is a fantastic group. I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms and this is one of the healthiest and most united I’ve ever seen. We are highly motivated. “We’ve detected the issue. We have to get back to positional play and be more meticulous than ever. That’s how we’ll get better.” Source: FC Barcelona | X

We’ll see against Alavés what lessons Xavi and his team have learned and if they’ll be able to take steps in the right direction. What we’re watching right now is simply not good enough.