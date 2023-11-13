Lewandowski responds to claims he snubbed Barcelona teen Lamine Yamal against Alaves

Robert Lewandowski has hit back at claims he snubbed Barcelona team-mate Lamine Yamal during Sunday’s 2-1 win over Alaves.

Footage emerged after the game of Lewandowski appearing to rage at his team-mate and then ignoring a handshake too.

Lewandowski is now on international duty with Poland where he’s been asked about the incident and offered up the following response.

“There is nothing to comment on, it was a total accident. Sometimes I shout during a match, but that’s normal,” he said. “When it comes to my physical condition, I felt good against Alavés. My confidence on the pitch was also completely different. “Goals always give you peace of mind and motivation. Especially since I haven’t had many chances in recent matches, and without them it’s more difficult to change something. I hope that now I will score regularly and have chances.”

Lewandowski bagged both goals against Alaves to end his recent goal drought and secure an important three points for his side.