Deco backs Xavi at Barcelona: ‘Confidence in him is 200%’

Barcelona sporting director Deco has given Xavi his full backing after a tough few weeks for the head coach.

Xavi has been in the spotlight due to a run of poor performances and results for his side but has earned some breathing space with a comeback win over Alaves.

Deco has given a new interview to Sport and RAC1 where he’s insisted that Xavi remains the best man to manage the team.

“There are no doubts with Xavi, confidence in him is 200%,” he said. He is the best coach for this project that began a few years ago. He accepted the challenge of coming at an important moment and is the perfect coach to rebuild everything that We are trying to rebuild,” he said. “We are now going through some difficulties, we have to manage many games and surely he is the first one who wants to play better. “Xavi knows the responsibility he has, he knows that when we are not well, it is difficult . Both for him and for everyone. He knows perfectly what he has to do.”

Xavi hit out at the press after Sunday’s win, claiming negative coverage of his team has harmed his players and affected their performances.