Lamine Yamal speaks out on Robert Lewandowski saga after scoring in Spain win

Lamine Yamal spoke about his relationship with Robert Lewandowski after scoring for Spain in a 3-1 win over Cyprus on Thursday night.

The 16-year-old started the game and netted his second international goal to open the scoring for La Roja.

Afterwards he was quizzed on the recent incident with Lewandowski, where the striker was seen looking frustrated with the teenager and seemingly refusing a handshake.

Lewandowski has already played down talk of a spat, and Yamal has now made it clear he has a good relationship with his team-mate.

“The issue with LewandowskI? He has already explained it, these are things that happen on the pitch. I get along well with him and the locker room is united,” he told Teledeporte.

Yamal also admitted he was thrilled to score again for the national team, taking his tally to two in just three senior appearances.

“I am very happy for the victory and for being able to help the team with the goal,” he added. ”I am very happy to wear this shirt, very comfortable thanks to my teammates who help me a lot on the pitch.”

Spain are back in action on Sunday when they take on Georgia in their final group game.