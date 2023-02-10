Pau Torres says Villarreal ‘are not afraid’ of Barcelona ahead of La Liga clash

Villarreal defender Pau Torres insists the Yellow Submarine are not afraid of taking on Barcelona this weekend in La Liga.

Xavi’s side head to the Estadio de la Cerámica in superb form and top of the table in Spain by eight points form Real Madrid.

The Catalans will be favorites to win again on Sunday, but Torres reckons his team don’t have anything to fear from Xavi’s side.

“They are a team that is in a good moment of form, that dominates many phases of the game, they like to have the ball and they are more vertical than in other years,” he said. “If we apply good pressure and use all our senses, we have a lot to gain. We are not afraid. They are having a very good season and have mastered many facets of the game. We are doing well against teams like Barcelona, who want to have the ball.” Source | AS

Villarreal head into the match fresh from a shock defeat to bottom side Elche last time out. The 3-1 victory was Elche’s first win of the season in La Liga.