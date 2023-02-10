Lewandowski heaps praise on Barcelona coach Xavi

Robert Lewandowski has given his verdict on Barcelona boss Xavi who is enjoying a fine first full season in charge of the Catalan giants.

Xavi has his team eight points clear at the top of the table in La Liga and has already picked up his first trophy as coach, winning the Spanish Super Cup in January.

Lewandowski has praised Xavi’s qualities as a coach and says the players are full of confidence that the manager has the team heading in the right direction.

“He was an incredible player, and what is around him now as a coach preserves that feeling of doing and transmitting the right thing, and you believe him and know that it is the right path and that is why that you support him and follow him and follow the same line,” he said. “He was an incredible player, he was player six or eight, he saw everything on the field, he went back and forth, if in that position as a player he already saw everything, imagine now as a coach. “He has experience because he was at a club for two years and it is important to understand the difference between being a player or a coach. To be a great coach there is a small difference, but that difference is what ultimately makes you have successes or not.” Source | beIN Sports

The striker has been key to Barcelona’s success this season. He’s the top scorer in La Liga with 14 goals from 17 games but heads into Sunday’s match against Villarreal on a run of just one goal in his last five league matches.

The bad news for Villarreal is that he scored twice in a 3-0 win for Barca the last time the two sides met.