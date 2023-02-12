The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to the Estadio de la Cerámica for a crucial La Liga game against Villarreal, and Xavi Hernández has called up 21 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 6. Gavi, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha, 38. Ángel Alarcón

After a very nice run without any injuries, Xavi is missing two of his most important pieces over the next few weeks as Sergio Busquets (ankle) and Ousmane Dembélé (hamstring) won’t be available for action due to injury. Pablo Torre is back after missing last week’s match, and Ángel Alarcón continues to be part of the squad to improve the depth up front.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Kessie, De Jong, Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!