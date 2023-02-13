Xavi warns Barcelona their 11-point lead is ‘not insurmountable’

Xavi has warned his Barcelona players that their 11-point lead at the top of La Liga is “not insurmountable” after Sunday’s 1-0 win over Villarreal.

Pedri’s goal was enough for the Catalans to take all three points at the Estadio de la Cerámica and extend their lead over Real Madrid into double figures.

Xavi was a pretty happy man at the final whistle but is refusing to get carried away.

“it’s not an insurmountable gap, there are 17 games left,” he said.

“I’m happy, we are on a very good run of results, extraordinary. We are solvent, serious and hard-working. These games are tough and it’s another sign that the team is solvent”.

The Barcelona coach also rued his team’s inability to score a second goal and kill off the game once again.

“We got into a lot of good areas but lacked that final pass or the decision making to sentence the game,” he added.

“And if you don’t score the second, you can suffer at the end.”

The game did bring another clean sheet with Xavi branding Ronald Araujo as “extraordinary” before praising the team as a whole.

“The first defender is Lewandowski, followed by Gavi, Raphinha, the midfielders, a splendid Ter Stegen, with a clean sheet again. Kessie, I don’t know how many kilometres he ran?”

Next up it’s Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday.