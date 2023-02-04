Barcelona predicted lineup vs Sevilla: Full-Strength

Barcelona continue their La Liga journey with another important match at home as they look to maintain their comfortable lead at the top of the table when they welcome Sevilla to the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday night.

Barça dominated Real Betis on Wednesday and remain five points clear of Real Madrid as we enter the second half of the season, but the pressure will be on the Blaugrana to continue winning and prove that they’re ready to win the title.

Sevilla have had a bad season but are starting to show signs of life under new manager Jorge Sampaoli, and the Catalans cannot take this one for granted. Here’s how we think Barça will line up on Sunday.

Defense

Xavi Hernández finally saw his team play well again after a few weeks of poor performances and narrow victories, and the late own goal from Jules Kounde was the only negative in what was otherwise a great night against Betis. The team will have a full week of training and rest after this one, so there is no reason to expect big rotations from the boss.

In fact, I expect no changes at all as Xavi will look to build on Wednesday’s performance and continuing to develop a system that has mostly worked since the start of the year. The back four has been especially impressive with Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Alejandro Balde across the line.

There’s a chance the coach freshens up the team a little so don’t be surprised to see Jordi Alba at left-back and/or Sergi Roberto on the right, but the current backline has great chemistry and is filled with quick, intelligent players that play very well together. No reason to change now.

Midfield

The big change to the system in 2023 has been the four-midfielder formation with Gavi on the left wing and Frenkie De Jong playing almost as a double pivot with Sergio Busquets, freeing Pedri to attack the box and be everywhere on the pitch. All four midfielders are enjoying their new roles, and the team has benefited tremendously by this change.

Unless the boss decides to rest one of the four, which is unlikely with the upcoming break, expect to see all of them again in this one. Barça have also improved their pressing with the new system, which could prove crucial against a Sevilla team that tries to build from the back with Sampaoli.

Attack

Xavi’s biggest goal for February is to manage a month filled with crucial matches without Ousmane Dembélé, and Robert Lewandowski will be more important than ever without the Frenchman. What really makes Dembélé’s absence felt, however, is the poor form of Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati.

Neither of the three wingers is a reliable option right now, but Raphinha scored against Betis and deserves another shot as he tries to build some confidence and continuity.

Possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi (4-3-3)

How do you think Barcelona should line up against Sevilla? Let us know your thoughts, predictions and teams in the comments below!