Barcelona lose Sergio Busquets to injury against Sevilla

Barcelona lost Sergio Busquets to injury on Sunday, with the captain being forced off in the opening minutes of the league clash with Sevilla at the Camp Nou.

Busquets seemed to pick up an ankle injury in a challenge with Youssef En-Nesyri and couldn’t continue. He hobbled off the pitch and looked to be in a fair bit of pain.

Xavi opted to throw on Franck Kessie in place of his captain to join Gavi, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong in midfield.

It’s not clear yet how serious the injury is but Barca do have some key games coming up both at home and in Europe.

Villarreal are up next in La Liga before Barcelona return to European action with a visit from an in-form Manchester United team.

Xavi is already without Ousmane Dembele due to injury and it now looks as though Busquets is set to join the Frenchman on the sidelines.